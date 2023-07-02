Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Down 49.2% in June

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKYFree Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the May 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nedbank Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS NDBKY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,621. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08. Nedbank Group has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $14.04.

Nedbank Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.3567 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Nedbank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.99%.

About Nedbank Group

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal and home loans, student loans, overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, and short-term loans, credit cards; life, funeral, short term, travel, and business insurance; and financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth finance solution.

