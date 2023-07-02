Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the May 31st total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,471. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $4.44.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.32%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

