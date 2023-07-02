New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,422,100 shares, a growth of 146.9% from the May 31st total of 980,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 835.2 days.

New Hope Price Performance

NHPEF stock remained flat at $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. New Hope has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of New Hope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

New Hope Company Profile

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

