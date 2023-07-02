NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Insider Buys £1,988,630.16 in Stock

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Free Report) insider Will Hobman acquired 22,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,742 ($111.15) per share, with a total value of £1,988,630.16 ($2,528,455.38).

NewRiver REIT Stock Performance

NRR opened at GBX 89 ($1.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.63, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.46. The stock has a market cap of £276.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1,780.00, a P/E/G ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.08. NewRiver REIT plc has a 1 year low of GBX 66.70 ($0.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 96 ($1.22).

NewRiver REIT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.53) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.14) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 103.75 ($1.32).

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 8 million sq ft and comprises 28 community shopping centres and 15 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

