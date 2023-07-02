NewRiver REIT’s (NRR) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NRR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.53) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.14) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 103.75 ($1.32).

NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 89 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £276.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1,780.00, a P/E/G ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.63. NewRiver REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 66.70 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 96 ($1.22). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14,000.00%.

In other news, insider Will Hobman acquired 22,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,742 ($111.15) per share, with a total value of £1,988,630.16 ($2,528,455.38). Insiders own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 8 million sq ft and comprises 28 community shopping centres and 15 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

