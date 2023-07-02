NFT Price Down 5.9% This Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $659,975.45 and $18.84 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017790 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00020482 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014469 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,483.10 or 1.00017768 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01790327 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

