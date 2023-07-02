NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $150.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $110.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.