Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIPPF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIPPF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nippon Accommodations Fund Price Performance

OTCMKTS NIPPF opened at $4,603.29 on Friday. Nippon Accommodations Fund has a 12 month low of $4,603.29 and a 12 month high of $4,603.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nomura lowered Nippon Accommodations Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

About Nippon Accommodations Fund

NAF is a J-REIT that invests in Accommodation Assets, which it defines as real estate that is mainly used/may be used for residence or hotels. Based on the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (hereinafter Investment Trust Act), NAF was established on October 12, 2005, and was listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Market (J-REIT Market) of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on August 4, 2006 (securities code number: 3226).

