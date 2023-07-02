Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires 478 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,728 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.9% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 36,653.2% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 841,648 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 839,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $488.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $411.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

