Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

