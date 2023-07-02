Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 1,154 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,962 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.7% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.0% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $119.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $132.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

