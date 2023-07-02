Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 678 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. HubSpot accounts for about 1.7% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 0.09% of HubSpot worth $18,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,163,068,000 after acquiring an additional 92,964 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,644,000 after acquiring an additional 346,272 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $532.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $485.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $535.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total transaction of $4,367,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 596,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,392,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,346 shares of company stock worth $15,244,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

