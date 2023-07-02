Norris Perne & French LLP MI Cuts Stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 2.08% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 220.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $48.01 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $49.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.35.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.