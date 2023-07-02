Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $14.25 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TMO opened at $521.75 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $611.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.08. The stock has a market cap of $201.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

