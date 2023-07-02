Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $18.23 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,962 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.7% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.0% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QCOM stock opened at $119.04 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $132.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

