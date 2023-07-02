Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $22.68 Million Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission makes up approximately 2.1% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned about 0.54% of Allison Transmission worth $22,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $49,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $16,514,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 846,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 416,588 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after acquiring an additional 357,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $13,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $113,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

