Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $294,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VT stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average is $91.65.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

