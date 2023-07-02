Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $369,000 Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in AON were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 4,109.5% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,922,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AON by 31,780.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 296,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 295,561 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.73.

Insider Activity at AON

AON Price Performance

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $345.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $262.42 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

