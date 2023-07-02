Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $9.77 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in TJX Companies by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 932,128 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 7,434.1% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 305,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 301,452 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 127,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,166,000 after buying an additional 55,555 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

TJX stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.82. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

