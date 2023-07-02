Norris Perne & French LLP MI Raises Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,863 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises about 2.9% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.08% of Cheniere Energy worth $32,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $152.36 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.29 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.76 and a 200-day moving average of $152.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LNG. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

