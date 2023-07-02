Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 2,342 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up about 1.8% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $19,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 919.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 1.5 %

ATVI opened at $84.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.