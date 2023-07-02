Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 782 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $180.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.37. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.