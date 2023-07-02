North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Short Interest Up 54.9% in June

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the May 31st total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE NOA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.50.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in North American Construction Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 185,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

