Northern Investors (LON:NRI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $186.00

Shares of Northern Investors Company PLC (LON:NRI – Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186 ($2.36) and traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.36). Northern Investors shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.36), with a volume of 4,888 shares traded.
Northern Investors Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 186.
Northern Investors Company Profile
Northern Investors Company PLC is an investment company. The Company is a private equity investment trust managed by NVM Private Equity LLP. The Company’s investment objective is to conduct an orderly realization of its portfolio with a view to returning capital to shareholders. The majority of the Company’s investments are in small and medium-sized unquoted companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.