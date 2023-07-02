Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Up 52.2% in June

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTIC. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Insider Activity at Northern Technologies International

In other news, Director Sarah E. Kemp acquired 2,473 shares of Northern Technologies International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $29,997.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,485 shares in the company, valued at $54,403.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northern Technologies International Stock Up 0.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTIC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. 33,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,621. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $100.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

About Northern Technologies International

(Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.