Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Down 33.1% in June

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 27,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrim BanCorp news, CEO Joseph M. Schierhorn acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.97 per share, with a total value of $71,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,494.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aaron Michael Schutt purchased 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.62 per share, with a total value of $29,870.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,659.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Schierhorn purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.97 per share, with a total value of $71,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,494.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,476 shares of company stock valued at $275,863 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 38,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,794. The stock has a market cap of $222.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.71. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $56.77.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.63). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrim BanCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

