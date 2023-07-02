Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,845 Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 282,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 160,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 79,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.64. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 43.60% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 98.01%.

In related news, CEO Aren C. Leekong acquired 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $50,027.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,799.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aren C. Leekong purchased 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $50,027.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,799.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $52,221.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,909 shares in the company, valued at $989,641.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,208 shares of company stock worth $141,955. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

