Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,175 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

