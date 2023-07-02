Novare Capital Management LLC Has $10.79 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 51,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 77,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Stryker by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $305.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.71.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

