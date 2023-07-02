Novare Capital Management LLC Has $7.35 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 817.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 192,022 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

