Novare Capital Management LLC Has $8.75 Million Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of THOR Industries worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in THOR Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in THOR Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in THOR Industries by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in THOR Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of THO opened at $103.50 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $105.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.25 and its 200 day moving average is $85.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.76.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.