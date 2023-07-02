Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

VDC stock opened at $194.45 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $170.83 and a twelve month high of $201.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.49.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

