Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 842 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DUK opened at $89.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average is $97.16. The company has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

