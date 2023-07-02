Novare Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VFH stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $90.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

