Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the May 31st total of 153,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 16,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $275,869.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,528,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,611,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 130,480 shares of company stock worth $2,268,064. Corporate insiders own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. 8.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVCT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 26,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,816. The company has a market capitalization of $255.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. Nuvectis Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $18.65.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. Analysts anticipate that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvectis Pharma

(Free Report)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.