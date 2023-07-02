Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Down 43.1% in June

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 43.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 86,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,830. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $10.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

