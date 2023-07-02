Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,300 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the May 31st total of 330,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance

BXMX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. 240,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,273. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $14.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2365 per share. This is a positive change from Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 357.3% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 96,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 75,120 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 34,215 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 503,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 102,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 38,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

