NYM Reaches One Day Volume of $258,254.38 (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. NYM has a total market cap of $61.79 million and approximately $258,254.38 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NYM token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000621 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NYM has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NYM Token Profile

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 473,335,795.708321 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.18959948 USD and is up 2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $887,231.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

