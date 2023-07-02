Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Short Interest Update

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a growth of 104.9% from the May 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,547. The company has a market capitalization of $208.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 39.13% and a return on equity of 24.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Oak Valley Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Gary Strong acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $25,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,114 shares of company stock valued at $51,082 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

