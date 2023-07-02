Obtala (LON:OBT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.90

Obtala Ltd (LON:OBT – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.90 ($0.09). Obtala shares last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.09), with a volume of 227,500 shares.

The company has a market cap of £28.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Obtala Limited, formerly Obtala Resources Limited, is engaged in the development of agricultural, food processing and timber projects, the holding of mineral resource licenses, projects and investment in other natural resources exploration and development companies and retail. The Company operates through four segments: Exploration and development, Agriculture and forestry, Investing activities and Retail.

