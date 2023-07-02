Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a growth of 109.6% from the May 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Ocado Group Price Performance

Shares of Ocado Group stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,460. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

