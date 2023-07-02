Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Reduced by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $95.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

