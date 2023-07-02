Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $277,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 7,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 144,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $95.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.66. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

