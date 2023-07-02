OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Trading Up 7.6 %

OCX stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 787.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 26,827,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,181,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,054,400.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc acquired 663,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 26,827,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,400.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,520,638 shares of company stock worth $8,253,491 in the last ninety days. 6.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 17.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 81,979 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the second quarter worth about $896,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

