Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 48,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.09. 13,703,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,364,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.21 and a 200-day moving average of $94.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.