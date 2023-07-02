Oracle Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 85,166 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 37% compared to the typical volume of 61,998 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock worth $686,725,797. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Oracle alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,703,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,364,954. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.28. Oracle has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $323.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.