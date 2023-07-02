Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.0511 on Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Orchid has a market capitalization of $49.23 million and approximately $999,089.29 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017765 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014432 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,531.42 or 1.00024194 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05139461 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $885,113.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

