Ordinals Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $145.65 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for $6.94 or 0.00022677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a market cap of $145.65 million and $20.75 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ordinals has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 6.37750584 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $13,794,240.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

