Oxen Market Cap Reaches $6.15 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0965 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and $279,951.53 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,575.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.62 or 0.00365072 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.72 or 0.00963899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.87 or 0.00539211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00066705 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00158344 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,718,739 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

