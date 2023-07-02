Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.0966

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.0966 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $270,229.03 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,589.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00366656 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.38 or 0.00962335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00545457 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00066549 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00159893 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,721,421 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

